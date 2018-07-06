Hilda Ramirez, back, helps Haydie Samtillan, 5, and Luis Alvarado, 8, put handprints on a wall at Willow Park Apartments in West Valley City on Friday. The handprints were the finishing touches of a mural painted by Gerri Cordova. The Utah Nonprofit Housing Corporation commissioned the artist to paint a mural on the rock wall that runs through the property to honor the inclusive nature of the 88-unit low-income housing complex and to deter tagging. “I’ve created over 20 murals, in areas prone to vandalism,” Cordova said in a statement. “Once the mural is up, the tagging stops. It’s almost as if there is an unspoken respect amongst street artists.”

