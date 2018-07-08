"THE ZOOKEEPER'S SECRET: Finding Your Calling in Life," by Jeffery A. Thompson and J. Stuart Bunderson, Covenant Communications, $14.99, 152 pages (nf)

Looking for guidance in finding your dream job? Feeling stuck or bored in your career? Ever felt like there was a higher calling or purpose for your life? "The Zookeeper’s Secret: Finding Your Calling in Life" by professors Jeffery A. Thompson and Stuart Bunderson, promises to provide guidance and dispel common misconceptions about work that will enable readers to find their life's calling.

Using academic research, anecdotal stories and scriptures and prophetic counsel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the authors challenge modern thinking on work and finding your passion. The title stems from their research, in which they learned that, despite low pay and undesirable work conditions, zookeepers rated high in job satisfaction. As a result, they discovered principles about work that were universally applicable and in tune with the teachings of the restored gospel.

Most of the book's chapters address what the authors call the "seven great heresies of work." These are false doctrines that the world promotes about work. Those heresies include: "only lucky people find a calling in life," "you have to set aside your calling in order to support your family" and "when you find your calling, work will be blissful."

Each chapter includes a section with questions and activities meant to guide the reader in applying the principles discussed. Additionally, there's an appendix exercise that helps draw everything together. However, the authors caution that this isn't a step-by-step formula but a set of tools.

"The Zookeeper’s Secret" is a valuable book for everyone, not just those in the workplace. Currently employed, full-time parents and retirees will all benefit from the principles taught. It can help readers discover their "sweet spot" in employment or volunteerism. The personal anecdotes help personify the principles in action in all walks and areas of life. It’s an easy-to-read book and isn't inundated with academic jargon. It has scriptural and prophetic teachings that can help inspire the reader.

Thompson is a BYU professor and resides in Orem and Bunderson is a professor at Washington University at St. Louis and resides in St. Louis.