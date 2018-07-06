There was bad news, mixed in with some good news, on Friday for a pair of former Utah County high school basketball stars.

Former Lone Peak High guard Frank Jackson made his pro debut during the MGM Resort NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, scoring 13 first-half points and adding six rebounds in the New Orleans Pelicans’ 90-77 win over the Toronto Raptors before leaving the game with a left ankle injury in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, just hours before the Dallas Mavericks were to open summer league play against Phoenix, former Provo High and BYU star Kyle Collinsworth was waived by the Mavericks, according to the NBA transaction list. Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania first reported the news and said Collinsworth, a late addition to the team’s summer league roster, would play for Dallas in Las Vegas.

Jackson missed his rookie season with the Pelicans with a right ankle injury that required three foot surgeries, according to NOLA.com. Friday’s game against the Suns was the much-anticipated debut for Jackson, who played one season at Duke before becoming the first pick of the second round in the 2017 NBA draft.

The injury occurred when Jackson drove to the basket and rolled his ankle when he stepped on a defender’s foot, ending his day. The Pelicans announced that X-rays were negative, and New Orleans Summer League head coach Kevin Hanson said he is unlikely to play Saturday, with the hope he’ll be back Monday for the team’s game against Detroit, Will Guillory of NOLA.com reported.

Jackson played 13 minutes in the Pelicans’ win at the Thomas & Mack Center, shooting 4 of 7 from the field and making all five of his free-throw attempts while playing mostly at point guard. He added an assist and a steal with three turnovers while helping New Orleans build a 52-32 halftime lead.

Collinsworth signed a multi-year with Dallas in February that did not guarantee him a spot on the 2018-19 roster. His contract was due to become a guaranteed deal if he wasn’t waived by Friday.

He played in 32 games for Dallas last season, averaging 15 minutes, 3.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Collinsworth started two games late in the year for the Mavericks, though he shot just 38.7 percent from the field.

Collinsworth’s release helps clear room for the Mavericks to sign NBA veteran DeAndre Jordan. The Dallas Morning News’ Eddie Sefko reported the former BYU star would likely re-sign a non-guaranteed deal with Dallas to get him into training camp, — if he clears waivers.

Collinsworth and the Mavericks open summer league play Friday against the Suns at 7:30 p.m. MDT. The game is being broadcast on ESPN.

Here's a look at how other players with Utah ties have fared on the first day of the Las Vegas summer league tournament.

C.J. Wilcox, Indiana Pacers: The former Pleasant Grove High star scored six points while shooting 1 of 4 from the field — including one made 3-pointer — and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line while adding two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes as the Pacers lost to the Houston Rockets 92-89.

Tyler Rawson, Orlando Magic: The former University of Utah, Salt Lake Community College, Southern Utah and American Fork High forward did not play in the Magic's 86-80 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Of note: Former BYU guard Elijah Bryant is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in their summer league debut against the Boston Celtics that tipped Friday at 5:30 p.m. MDT. The game is being broadcast on ESPN.