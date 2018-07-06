SALT LAKE CITY — The gap between the top two candidates in state House District 24 tightened slightly Friday to just 55 votes with the latest release of election results, but Jen Dailey-Provost appears to be the Democratic nominee.

"I think it's pretty well done," Dailey-Provost said. But she declined to declare victory in the June 26 four-way primary election over her closest competitor, Igor Limansky. "Not until July 10. But my mind is at ease."

Limansky said he will wait until the final vote canvass on Tuesday before conceding.

"There might be other ballots. But essentially, I'm not seeing much changing," Limansky said. "I am just going to wait for the canvass so it's official, but at this point it feels pretty much like it's a done deal."

Results released Friday by the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office showed Dailey-Provost with 1,683 votes, or 34.52 percent of the votes cast in the Salt Lake City legislative district, to 1,628 or 33.39 percent for Limansky.

In the last update of election results, on June 29, the two first-time candidates were separated by 58 votes. The new numbers released Friday include verified provisional ballots.

The other two Democratic candidates in the primary, Jacquelyn Orton and Darin Mann, also gained some votes. Orton now has 17.82 percent of the vote and Mann, 14.27 percent.

The winner of the primary will face Republican Scott Rosenbush in November for the seat held since 2009 by retiring Democratic Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck. Chavez-Houck endorsed Dailey-Provost.