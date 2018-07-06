DUCHESNE — The U.S. Postal Service has suspended mail delivery to 350 addresses in the Fruitland area due to the Dollar Ridge Fire.

All mail for those addresses is available for pickup at the Duchesne Post Office, 243 E. Main, until further notice. The post office is open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturdays.

Customers are asked to present photo identification when picking up their mail. The phone number for the Duchesne Post Office is 435-738-2481.

In a statement the postal service said decisions on future changes to mail delivery will be made and updated after consulting with local emergency managers. Mail delivery will continue in areas where it is safe to do so.