SALT LAKE CITY — Applications for a special permit to hunt tundra swan, sharp-tailed grouse, greater sage grouse and sandhill crane are due before 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 19.

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, hunters must have a combination license or a small-game license to apply. A license can be purchased before or during the application process. To apply for the permit drawing, log on to wildlife.utah.gov. Permit winners will be notified by Monday, Aug. 6.

In addition, four young hunters can apply to hunt together in a youth-only group. The division defines a youth is anyone who will be 17 years of age or younger on July 31.

For questions about applying for a permit, call the Utah Wildlife Administrative Services office at 1-800-221-0659.