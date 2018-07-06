SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing six girls more than a decade apart, including children he baby-sat.

As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, James Gerald Crawford, 44, admitted Monday in 3rd District Court to inappropriately touching three girls he baby-sat in 2016 and 2017, court records show. Roughly a decade earlier, he also touched three other girls in similar ways to gratify a sexual desire, plea documents state.

After alert neighbors asked police to conduct a welfare check at his house, Crawford was arrested and charged in March 2017 with abusing children under 8 years old.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to three counts aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony; and sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

In exchange for his pleas, three remaining counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count sodomy on a child, both first-degree felonies, were dismissed. A charge of lewdness involving a child, a class A misdemeanor, was also dismissed.

In 2014, Crawford was charged with forcible sodomy for allegedly abusing a 6-year-old girl he was baby-sitting, but a judge determined there was not enough evidence and the case was dismissed. Prosecutors filed new charges related to the same report of abuse in June, just days before he entered a plea. The additional case was also dropped as part of the deal.

Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 27.