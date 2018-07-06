SALT LAKE CITY — Netflix is about to go into ultra mode.

According to Variety, Netflix is testing a new plan, called “Ultra,” that will allow customers to view more movies in Ultra HD. The new plan would cost roughly $16.99 per month and it’s currently being tested in two different versions.

One offer allows viewers to stream four movies concurrently in Ultra HD. The other offer will see the current $13.99 plan drop from four to two UHD streams concurrently.

“In the second offer, both Premium and Ultra customers would have access to four concurrent Ultra HD streams but only Ultra customers would have access to high dynamic range (HDR) content, which provides more vibrant color reproduction and higher contrast,” according to Variety.

TuttoAndroid originally reported on the new plans.

Netflix told CNET the new Ultra plan is completely real.

The new plans are being tested in Europe. Some European customers have already seen the plan pop up for them.

"We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time. In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix,” the company said, according to USA Today. “Not everyone will see this test and we may not ever offer the specific price points or features included in this test."

In the U.S., Netflix has a premium plan that costs $13.99 per month and gives people 4K Ultra HD video on four screens at once, according to USA Today.

Shows like “Luke Cage” and “Glow” are available in HDR.

According to Uproxx, Netflix’s decision to test the plans makes sense.

“This is currently only a test, and Netflix might decide not to bother with it as a consumer product. And even at nearly twenty bucks, that’s still a lot cheaper for most of us than cable, which is part of the reason many are ditching cable for Netflix anyway,” according to Uproxx. “But it does illustrate that there’s more to the streaming wars than just content; all the many, many services hoping to dethrone Big Red will have to think about the technological aspect as well.”