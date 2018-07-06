SPANISH FORK — The Tie Fork road (Forest Service road No. 725) in Spanish Fork Canyon will close to all motorized vehicles for approximately six weeks beginning Sunday.

The short-term closure also affects a single-track motorized trail segment (Forest Service trail No. 023) within the Tie Fork Drainage, site of last summer’s Tank Hollow Fire.

According to the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest’s Spanish Fork Ranger District, the roads are being closed for fear debris flows from burned slopes could potentially trap motorized vehicles and trailers camped behind low water crossings if monsoon rains hit.

Foot and horse travel will still be allowed. Members of the public accessing the roads on foot or horseback are advised to monitor weather conditions during the closure period.