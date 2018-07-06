SALT LAKE CITY — Ben Affleck is coming to Salt Lake City.

The actor will attend FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, which runs from September 6-8, the convention announced on Friday.

According to convention co-founder Dan Farr, Affleck, who doesn't usually participate in fan conventions, recently did his first convention in Dallas at Fan Expo Dallas in April and had a positive experience.

"His theme when he was doing the (Dallas) event was, 'Hey, this is really fun, I'd like to do it again, and where would I go next?'" Farr said.

Farr said organizers from Fan Expo Dallas encouraged Affleck to go to FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

"I don't know if he has any more intentions of doing more conventions or going on the road, but we're lucky to be able to get him and I'm sure it's going to be a great fan experience," Farr said.

Affleck’s appearance makes sense from a comic book character perspective. He recently played Batman in 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and last year's much maligned “Justice League.” He previously played the Marvel character Daredevil in the 2003 film "Daredevil," as well.

Outside of the comic book world, Affleck is best-known as a two-time Oscar winner, first for best original screenwriting, which he won with his childhood friend Matt Damon in 1997 for "Good Will Hunting," and then again for best picture in with 2012 for his historical drama “Argo.” Affleck also directed 2010's “The Town” and has acted a slew of films, including “Armageddon” (1998), “Pearl Harbor” (2001) and “Gone Girl” (2014).

Ian McDiarmid, who played Emperor Palpatine in the “Star Wars” franchise, and Rainn Wilson, who played Dwight on “The Office,” will also appear at 2018 FanX, along with Renee O’Connor, who played Xena the Warrior Princess’ sidekick Gabrielle.

Tim Curry (“Rocky Horror Picture Show”), David Tennant (“Doctor Who”), Dick Van Dyke (“Mary Poppins”), Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Paul Reubens ("Pee-wee's Big Adventure"), Chuck Norris (“Walker Texas Ranger”), Evangeline Lilly (“Lost”), Steven Ogg (“The Walking Dead”), Tom Hopper ("Doctor Who"), Jason David Frank (“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”) and Jennifer Morrison (“Once Upon a Time”) are among the headliners for the annual event this fall.

You can read the entire list of guests here.

The Salt Lake City pop culture convention announced on July 3 that it would add a 24-hour hotline for attendees to report any harassment during the three-day convention, according to the Deseret News. In May, the convention faced a social media firestorm following a Twitter confrontation between Utah author Shannon Hale and convention co-founder Bryan Brandenburg over how the convention handled sexual harassment alligations against Utah author Richard Paul Evans. Following the public outcry, Brandenburg announced that he would take an indefinite leave of absence from FanX, although he recently announced that he would return to FanX in a marketing role, the Deseret News reported.

Salt Lake FanX announced that the Utah Attorney General’s Office will provide staff to help answer the hotline. The decision came after event organizers announced a “zero tolerance” policy in reference to bullying, abuse and harassment at the event.