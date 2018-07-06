SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend, on the campus of the University of Utah, hundreds of female gymnasts, ranging from as young as 10 years old to 16 and older, will converge on the Jon M. Huntsman Center for one simple reason — USA Gymnastics is in town.

For the first time in almost 25 years, USA Gymnastics, in conjunction with the Huntsman Center and the Utah Sports Commission, will put on a competitive qualifying competition in the Beehive state.

“Our state is pleased to be hosting these aspiring athletes and future stars,” Jeff Robbins, CEO of the Utah Sports Commission, said in a press release last month. “The Huntsman Center is an iconic gymnastics venue surrounded by a community that loves the sport."

We hope the gymnastics community and local gymnastics fans will come out to support these young women while they are pursuing their dreams. Annie Heffernon, interim vice president of USA women’s gymnastics

There will be two competitions over the course of Friday and Saturday, each with multiple sessions.

Foremost among them is the American Classic, which will pit some of the country’s premier Senior and Junior Elite level gymnasts against one another, with spots in the U.S. Classic and the 2018 U.S. Championships on the line. (In an Olympic year, gymnasts would then compete at the U.S. Championships for spots on the U.S. Olympic team).

Those gymnasts include 2017 World vault and floor exercise silver medalist Jade Carey, as well as Florida Gator commit and 2017 U.S. uneven bars champion Riley McCusker and future Red Rock and the 2018 Pacific Rim all-around champion Grace McCallum.

The other competition to be held over the weekend is the Hopes Classic, which features gymnasts between the ages of 10 and 13.

Success in this competition will earn Hopes level gymnasts — the level prior to Elite — spots in the Hopes Championships, which will be held in Columbus, Ohio later this month.

Lundyn VanderToolen of Salt Lake City (Utah/Olympus Gymnastics) and Camie Winger of Orem (All-American Gymnastics) will represent the state of Utah.

“We look forward to having the American and Hopes Classics at the Huntsman Center,” Annie Heffernon, interim vice president of USA women’s gymnastics, said. “These rising stars are looking to qualify for either the U.S. Classic, Hope Championship or the U.S. Championships. We hope the gymnastics community and local gymnastics fans will come out to support these young women while they are pursuing their dreams.”

WELCOME TO YOUR FUTURE HOME: McCallum, a native of Isanti, Minnesota, is not the only future Red Rock who will make an appearance at the Huntsman Center.

Deanne Soza of Coppell, Texas, and Jaylene Gilstrap of McKinney, Texas, each have made verbal commitments to the U.

Soza, who has competed on previous U.S. national teams, is slated to join the Red Rocks for the 2020-21 season, as is Gilstrap.

McCallum, meanwhile, is set make the Huntsman Center her home away from home in 2021-22.

THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN: The last time USA Gymnastics held a competitive Elite level meet in Utah was in August of 1993. Nearly 25 years ago, the competition was the Coca-Cola National Gymnastics Championships, held in the Delta Center.

The headliner of that meet was Shannon Miller, who at that time was 16 years old and had yet to win a national championship.

At the conclusion of the competition, Miller stood above all the rest with an all-around score of 78.410.

The runner-up was Dominique Dawes, who scored a 77.440 in the all-around, followed by Kerri Strug and Amanda Borden.

Those four, as well as Dominique Moceanu, Amy Chow and Jaycie Phelps went on to form the “Magnificent Seven,” the 1996 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team that claimed the first ever gold medal for the U.S. in the team competition.

USA Gymnastics American and Hopes Classics schedule

Hopes Classic: Friday, 3 p.m. (ages 10-11) and 6:15 p.m. (12-13)

American Classic: Saturday, 11 a.m. (Juniors) and 4 p.m. (Seniors)

All sessions are available to watch on the USA Gymnastics YouTube Channel