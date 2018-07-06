BRIAN HEAD, Iron County — The Dixie National Forest will officially reopen the right fork of the popular Bunker Creek mountain bike trail during a ribbon-cutting and public ride on Saturday, July 13.

The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. at the Sydney Peak Trailhead, which is on Brian Head Peak Road off state Route 143, about a mile south of town.

The trail, which was quietly reopened on the Fourth of July, was closed due to the 2017 Brian Head Fire.

Since the fire was put out last summer, Forest Service employees, members of the Brian Head community and the Dixie Mountain Bike Trails Association have worked to restore and improve several damaged bike trails in the forest.

To that end, Brian Head, the Dixie National Forest and the Iron County Restaurant Tax Board, along with several other partners, were recently awarded matching grant funding from the Utah Office of Outdoor Recreation to complete an additional $200,000 worth of mountain bike trail improvements — including the left fork of Bunker Creek, Dark Hollow and the Scout Camp Loop.

“Brian Head relies on mountain biking as a keystone for its summer economy,” Brian Head Mayor Clayton Calloway said in a statement. “Brian Head Resort has put a bunch of money into their lift-served trails this year, and they have future phases of improvements scheduled. With the trails we’re going to improve on the Dixie, it’s hard not be excited that Brian Head is returning to its glory days of mountain biking.”