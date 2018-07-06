SALT LAKE CITY — He was coming off an unspectacular three-assist night, fast on the heels of an uninspiring four-assist night, but that didn’t stop Trae Young from being a story.

The media were there, surrounding his locker.

Young led the nation in both assists and scoring last season at Oklahoma. He might be the next John Stockton. At the same time, he could be the next Trey Burke. Young was in a logical place to be either, this week, as a member of the Atlanta Hawks, playing in the Utah Summer League.

Thursday in Game 3, he totaled 10 points, but made just three of 16 shots in Atlanta’s loss to the Jazz.

Burke struggled through three years in Utah, after being the collegiate Player of the Year at Michigan. He was traded for a future second-round draft choice. Stockton, on the other hand, is in the Hall of Fame.

Young doesn’t lack confidence, but he does lack height. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, an inch taller than Stockton, two inches taller than Burke. Young expects to be as much a star as he was in college. But now he’s in a faster league, with better players and higher stakes. He spent the week in Utah getting shots rejected, while others were simply off target.

He was a small man in a big-man’s game.

“The too-small thing, that’s been the same criticism I’ve had growing up,” Young told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s my job to make that not even a factor.”

Just the way Stockton did.

But in his first three NBA games, Young wasn’t a big factor. The first night, against Memphis, he made just four of 20 shots. The following night, against San Antonio, he went 5-for-16. For the week, he shot 23 percent.

“The shots aren’t falling,” coach Lloyd Pierce said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say he’s struggling.”

But he wasn’t moonwalking to the rim, either.

“Eventually,” Young said, “it will come, and when it does, it will come fast.”

It seemed natural enough, then, to ask Young if he knew in whose house he was playing. Vivint Arena is where Stockton called home as he accumulated those absurdly gaudy numbers: 15,806 assists and 3,265 steals. Both are career records unlikely to be broken. This prompted me to ask Young whether he’s a student of Stockton’s game. The Jazz icon led the NBA in assists nine times, while Young led the NCAA last season.

“Yeah, I’m a big John Stockton fan,” Young said. “The way he played here, and he’s legend here in Utah. Things he would do — get in the lane, find people — just a great player.”

Maybe it was the statue outside Vivint Arena that brought Stockton to memory. Or perhaps it was the mood. The vibe at the summer league was positive all week, thanks to record-setting crowds — the largest overall attendance in history.

Still, I wondered if Young, who was just a year old when Stockton delivered his final assist, would even know the Jazz guard’s name. Stockton finished sixth in assists his final season, at age 38. The last time he led the league in assists (1995-96), Young was two years from being born.

“It’s crazy,” Young said, when informed Stockton topped the NBA in assists nine times. “I mean, that’s unbelievable. Leading the league in any stat is tough, but to lead in assists nine times? That’s’ ridiculous.”

Stockton’s enduring appeal is no fable, inside or outside Utah. He’s the Plato of point guards. Young has done his homework. He can take comfort in knowing Stockton wasn’t a fulltime starter until his fourth season.

“There were a ton of possessions tonight when he made the right play,” Pierce said on Tuesday, defending his rookie’s slow start. “Shots aren’t falling, but we’re not going to look at the stat sheet and say he played good or bad.”

That’s lucky for Young, because 12-of-52 shooting through the first three games isn’t much of a case. Still, his prospects were picking up. He had seven assists on Thursday, equaling the combined total of his first two games.

Young seems confident the Hawks will give him adequate time to improve. Meanwhile, he can go to the film of the guy who wore short shorts.

“He’s a Hall of Famer for a reason,” Young said.

That’s a good place to start.