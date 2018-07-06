SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz confirmed multiple reports on Friday that the team has re-signed Derrick Favors, Dante Exum and Raul Neto.

The terms of the contracts were not disclosed by the team, but Favors has agreed to a two-year deal worth $36 million, according to a Deseret News source. The second year of the deal is not guaranteed. Exum has agreed to a to a three-year, $33 million deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, and Neto will return after signing a two-year, $4.4 million contract, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

By signing forward/center Favors, the Jazz keep the longest-tenured Jazz player, who averaged 12.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 blocks in 77 regular-season games. Exum suffered a shoulder injury the preseason, but had a career-high 8.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists this past season in just 14 games last season. Neto averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 assists in 41 games last season while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc as a backup point guard.

This story will be updated as all three of them will be made available to the press later today.