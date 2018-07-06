The First Presidency has announced a series of resources to help Church members and their families study the scriptures at home: "Come, Follow Me — For Individuals and Families."

The first of these resources will focus on the New Testament, which is the course of study for Sunday School and Primary classes in 2019.

“Reading and living by the word of God,” the First Presidency says, “will build faith in Heavenly Father and His plan of salvation and in the Savior Jesus Christ and His Atonement” (First Presidency letter, July 6, 2018).

