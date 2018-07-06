DUCHESNE — The Dollar Ridge Fire, which has displaced 1,100 residents and destroyed about 90 homes, continues to grow.

As of Friday morning, its sixth day, the state's largest fire burned 5,639 more acres since fire officials updated information Thursday night. A flyover by firefighters confirmed the fire is now 47,683 acres large, according to fire spokewoman Phyllis Ashmead.

The fire is 4 percent contained.

"The fire gained a little more traction towards Currant Creek," Ashmead said. "And then towards the west in the 40 Dam Acres area."

Ashmead said the fire has not reached the neighborhood of 40 Dam Acres but the fire is still burning in that direction, making its way towards Strawberry Reservoir. She said firefighters will be targeting those growth areas in their efforts Friday.

Ashmead said firefighters will also be working where the fire is most active, along the northern flank where the fire crossed U.S. 40, the Red Creek Road area and on the southwest flank along the Strawberry River.

Ground and air resources will be used.

"Crews will continue to assess the need for structure protection throughout the fire area, especially in the Red Creek Road vicinity," Ashmead said.

Duchesne County sheriff's deputies were allowing some residents to visit their property quickly until 1 p.m. Officials were only allowing residents who have homes east of Sam's Wash Road to visit their homes.

Thunderstorms were forecasted for Friday afternoon in the fire area, which could spell trouble or optimism.

"If we do get thunderstorms then it could create a wind shift and things can be sporadic," Ashmead said. "But if we get enough precipitation, that can also help with some cooling of the fire."

U.S. 40 remained closed Friday morning. Officials had hoped to reopen the major highway Thursday afternoon and that goal has carried over to today.

"This thing has the ability to move a great distance in a short amount of time," Tony DeMasters, a strategic fire planner for the Forest Service, told a crowded Duchesne High School auditorium filled with evacuees Thursday night. "So, that's why we need to be thinking very strategically as far as our plan of attack."

Brian Harris, a fire spokesman, told evacuees that officials do not know if Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance will be provided, but said the groundwork is there.

"Your governor did declare a statewide state of emergency," Harris said. "And that does open the door for some federal assistance to come in. So we'll see how it goes."

A Type 1 team took over management of the fire Thursday. "The Type 1 teams come in with more people, more equipment and more managers. So they can handle the more complex fires,” said fire spokesman Louis Haynes.

Residents in the area from Currant Creek Junction to Upper Red Creek Road, which the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office described as everything from the Big G convenience store to the west, were cautioned to be ready to evacuate Thursday.

Haynes said it was important for residents to prepare as if they are going to be out of their homes for up to four weeks.

On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for people at 40 Dam Acres, Pine Hollow, the Aspen Grove campground and the Aspen Grove Marina.

The human-caused fire is believed to have started Sunday on private property in Wasatch County and quickly exploded, being pushed by strong winds and thick, dry vegetation in steep terrain.

• Containment of the West Valley Fire in Washington County increased to 28 percent Friday. The fire has so far burned 11,716 acres.

• The Willow Patch Fire, about 9 miles east of Richfield, was 80 percent contained Friday but on track to full suppression. It has burned 4,582 acres. Firefighters said the wildfire's behavior was "minimal" and they anticipated no additional public updates unless conditions change.

This story will be updated throughout the day.