SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 6.

Is Sen. Mike Lee a sure thing for SCOTUS?

Conservatives have recently pushed for Utah Sen. Mike Lee to take up the pending U.S. Supreme Court vacancy.

But, according to the Deseret News, other reports indicate Lee isn’t close to landing the job.

"I think I have it down to four people. And I think of the four people, I have it down to three or two," President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

Trump hasn’t revealed any names he is considering to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy.

He will likely make his announcement Monday.

U.S. needs to keep eyes open on Russia

U.S. Ambassador to Russia Jon Huntsman Jr. said Thursday the U.S. needs to keep its “eyes wide open” during the upcoming summit between the two countries, the Deseret News reported.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are reportedly looking to meet July 16.

Both sides hope for constructive dialogue.

"The president believes a better relationship with Russia would be good for both America and Russia, but the ball really is in Russia's court, and the president will continue to hold Russia accountable for its malign activities," Huntsman said.

Review: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ proves funny

Marvel’s first movie since “Avengers: Infinity War” earned a positive review from the Deseret News.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” debuted in theaters Thursday night, and the Deseret News called it a funny film that is perfect for the present given the darker and grittier films of the modern age.

The film will excite fans of the first installment, too.

“The first film thrived on the way its comedy informed its action — remember Ant-Man fighting the Yellowjacket on a miniature train set?— and ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ offers much more of the same,” according to the Deseret News.

Dollar Ridge Fire affects campers and truck drivers, too

The ongoing Dollar Ridge Fire continues to make driving and camping difficult for many Utah residents, officials told the Deseret News on Thursday.

The fire has caused officials to close a 40-mile stretch of U.S. 40, displacing thousands of motorists from their traditional route of travel. Drivers are asked to drive on S.R. 35 or U.S. 191.

John Gleason, a spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation, said there are close to 9,000 vehicles per day on U.S. 40 during this time of year.

"It's a holiday weekend with so many people making different plans, it is going to be a real big inconvenience for folks," he said.

