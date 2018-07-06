SALT LAKE CITY — A grass fire in Federal Heights near the Huntsman Cancer Institute overnight made for some tense moments.

The fire, which burned about 20 acres of mostly grass, was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Friday just north of the Huntsman building on the University of Utah campus, 2000 E. Circle of Hope Drive.

Firefighters took strategic positions at Fort Douglas and the Huntsman Cancer Institute, according to Salt Lake fire spokeswoman Audra Sorensen.

"They carefully read wind conditions and aggressively knocked down the fire within 35 minutes," the fire department said in a prepared statement.

The fire was declared under control after an hour. No injuries were reported and no structures were evacuated.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Friday.

Smoke from the Federal Heights Fire, combined with the other major wildfires in the state including the Dollar Ridge Fire in Duchesne and Wasatch counties, blanketed much of the Wasatch Front Friday morning. A smoky haze and a campfire-like smell were prevalent across Salt Lake County.

KSL meteorologists said the air quality for Friday along the Wasatch Front is expected to be poor. Several areas, including downtown Salt Lake City and Heber City, were forecasted to have very unhealthy air quality. According to the air quality index in those areas, "Everyone may begin to experience health effects" and people should "limit prolonged outdoor exertion."

For most of Salt Lake County, the air quality index recommends that residents, "reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion" particularly people with lung disease, such as asthma, children and older adults.