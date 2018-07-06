SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell made a splash — literally — when he dropped in on some BBQs and a pool party around Salt Lake City on the Fourth of July.

Where’s the BBQ’s at Salt Lake??? Might just pull up 👀👀👀👀 HAPPY 4th 🙏🏾🇺🇸 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 4, 2018

ESPN even noticed.

Donovan Mitchell is about that BBQ life. (via @samwinderart) pic.twitter.com/dGXmLCxJ3K — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 5, 2018

And, of course, fans were quick to note the remarkable difference between July 4, 2017, and July 4, 2018.

Hayward ruins BBQs, Mitchell wants to come to yours. — Kris (@5kl) July 4, 2018

Donovan Mitchell celebrating the 4th of July with random Jazz fans by stopping in at their house and BBQ might be the most unifying thing I've ever seen by a Jazz player. He didn't stop by everyone's house, but in a way, he did.

A man of the fans. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) July 6, 2018

I was just telling my wife it reminds of the Jazz when I was a kid. Players were more accessible and seemed to genuinely enjoy interaction with fans. Harpring used to go to high school football games randomly. Those things mean a TON to the fans! — Jeff Criddle (@jeff_criddle) July 6, 2018

One year ago today Hayward was breaking hearts, today Donovan Mitchell was eating ribs and chilling with fans at their houses. #SoooMuchBetter 🙌😂 pic.twitter.com/EVJ6gc6bxQ — Spencer Wixom (@JazzJargon) July 5, 2018

MIXING IT UP

At Duke, Grayson Allen developed a reputation for getting into it with opponents — including occasionally tripping them — and that has carried over into the NBA summer league.

Allen and Atlanta guard Trae Young of Oklahoma received double technical fouls after the two of them had a physical confrontation in Thursday's game.

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

SACK OF POTATOES

Ch. 2's Jake Edmonds caught a humorous moment in the Vivint Arena tunnel when 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert carried away a young boy on his shoulders like a sack of potatoes.

This tweet — @5KL was on a roll this week — makes it all the funnier.

He thought it was Neto. https://t.co/sCkf1TMF8M — Kris (@5kl) July 6, 2018

NOT HIS ROOKIE

Homegrown soccer talent Corey Baird made a big name for himself with a go-ahead goal in RSL's 4-2 Fourth of July win over Sporting KC.

Baird might win over some Jazz basketball fans, too. Not only does he wear a familiar number — 27 ... Bonjour, Rudy Gobert! — but he also wore a humorous T-shirt that poked fun of Ben Simmons to Wednesday's match.

The shirt had a depiction of Simmons, whose Rookie of the Year win was controversial because he's been in the NBA for two years, and included the hashtag #NotMyROY.

Coincidence?



We think not. pic.twitter.com/3HppCn3Z8E — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) July 5, 2018

WEEKEND PLANNER

Friday, July 6

NWSL: Utah Royals at Portland Thorns, 9 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz at Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction

Saturday, July 7

MLS: RSL vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m.

Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 6:30 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction

Sunday, July 8

Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 1 p.m.

Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls

Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction