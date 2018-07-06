SALT LAKE CITY — Donovan Mitchell made a splash — literally — when he dropped in on some BBQs and a pool party around Salt Lake City on the Fourth of July.
ESPN even noticed.
And, of course, fans were quick to note the remarkable difference between July 4, 2017, and July 4, 2018.
MIXING IT UP
At Duke, Grayson Allen developed a reputation for getting into it with opponents — including occasionally tripping them — and that has carried over into the NBA summer league.
Allen and Atlanta guard Trae Young of Oklahoma received double technical fouls after the two of them had a physical confrontation in Thursday's game.
SACK OF POTATOES
Ch. 2's Jake Edmonds caught a humorous moment in the Vivint Arena tunnel when 7-foot-1 center Rudy Gobert carried away a young boy on his shoulders like a sack of potatoes.
This tweet — @5KL was on a roll this week — makes it all the funnier.
NOT HIS ROOKIE
Homegrown soccer talent Corey Baird made a big name for himself with a go-ahead goal in RSL's 4-2 Fourth of July win over Sporting KC.https://www.rsl.com/iframe-video?brightcove_id=5805546234001&brightcove_player_id=default&brightcove_account_id=5539867199001
Baird might win over some Jazz basketball fans, too. Not only does he wear a familiar number — 27 ... Bonjour, Rudy Gobert! — but he also wore a humorous T-shirt that poked fun of Ben Simmons to Wednesday's match.Comment on this story
The shirt had a depiction of Simmons, whose Rookie of the Year win was controversial because he's been in the NBA for two years, and included the hashtag #NotMyROY.
WEEKEND PLANNER
Friday, July 6
NWSL: Utah Royals at Portland Thorns, 9 p.m.
Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 6:30 p.m.
Minors: Owlz at Idaho Falls
Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction
Saturday, July 7
MLS: RSL vs. FC Dallas, 8 p.m.
Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 6:30 p.m.
Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls
Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction
Sunday, July 8
Minors: Bees vs. El Paso, 1 p.m.
Minors: Owlz vs. Idaho Falls
Minors: Raptors at Grand Junction