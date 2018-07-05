SALT LAKE CITY — For eight of the nine innings played in front of the 4,780 fans at Smith's Ballpark Thursday night, the Salt Lake Bees' defense was nearly perfect.

Sure, the visiting El Paso Chihuahuas racked up a few hits, eight total, but the Bees steadfastly refused, time and again, to let them come home.

Unfortunately for Salt Lake, all the Chihuahuas needed was one inning.

El Paso plated three runs, all unearned, in the seventh inning and thanks to the stalwart pitching of starter Brett Kennedy (seven scoreless innings) defeated the Bees 3-2.

The Bees offense was a complete no-show for most of the night, and while it woke up for a late ninth inning rally in which the hosts scored two runs thanks to a triple by outfielder Ben Revere, Salt Lake ultimately fell short.

"We have been going through a rough stretch, whether it be hitting, pitching, defense, baserunning or managing, but I've never doubted this team's mindset," Bees manager Keith Johnson said. "We are not just out there showing up and going through the motions. We are out there putting the work in and it is just not happening right now."

TWILIGHT ZONE: Heading into the game against the Chihuahuas the Bees boasted one of the elite offenses in the PCL.

Salt Lake was tops in runs scored with 533, homers (123), hits (885), doubles (187), batting average (.294), runs batted in (504), OPS (.866) and slugging percentage (.502).

Quite simply, this year's team has been the best of the best at the plate.

That power-packed offense was completely non-existent against El Paso, but in its place, strangely enough, was a pitching performance the likes of which the Bees haven’t had all season.

Starter Osmer Morales was simply superb and had his best outing of the season. Morales pitched five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out five and limiting El Paso to just three hits.

The Bees surrendered three unearned runs in the seventh, but all told the pitching staff of Morales, Akeel Morris and Matt Custred was the best it had been all season, allowing zero earned runs.

"It was huge," Johnson said of the Bees strong pitching performance. "We could have tightened up a couple of things, but those guys went out there and competed their behinds off. We were short-staffed tonight and those guys all did a heck of a job."

TOP-RATE PLATOON: The Bees boasted an impressive lineup Thursday night, if you're basing that solely on the starters' draft positions.

Five of the nine Salt Lake players to step into the batter’s box were first-round picks, all in separate drafts.

Dustin Ackley was the highest pick of any of the five, as the second overall pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2009 MLB draft.

Revere was the 28th pick, courtesy of the Minnesota Twins, in the 2007 draft, while Matt Thaiss (16th overall selection in 2016), Kaleb Cowart (18th selection in 2010) and Taylor Ward (26th pick in 2015) were each first rounders of the Los Angeles Angels.

Ward was effective (3 for 4) against the Chihuahuas, but none of five could drive in a run. The fivesome finished a combined 7 for 18 at the plate.

Ward has also been the best of the group lately, and came into Thursday’s game riding a streak wherein he reached base safely on nine consecutive plate appearances.

Taylor Ward has reached base in nine consecutive plate appearances (4 1B, 3 2B, 2 BB).



Must be the shoes! pic.twitter.com/bnBEZBSv9m — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) July 6, 2018

He extended that streak to 10 consecutive at-bats when he singled to left field in the first inning, but his run was snapped in the fourth inning when he grounded out to second.

BEELINES

Chihuahuas — 3

Bees —2

Record: 45-42

Up next: El Paso RHP Seth Simmons (1-0, 4.18) at Salt Lake City RHP Griffin Canning (0-2, 10.80), Friday, 6:35 p.m.