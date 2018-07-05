Fire crews were able to quickly control a fire that broke out Thursday near North Fork in Weber County. Arriving units reported a four-acre, wind-driven fire with 25-foot flames. Eight homes were evacuated before the fire was 100 percent contained early Thursday evening, according to the Weber County emergency manager. There were no injuries reported.

