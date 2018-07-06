After being called as an apostle in 1849, Elder Lorenzo Snow served in a various capacities in the Utah Territory and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This included teaching, the territorial legislature and leading 50 families to settle in the area of Box Elder County, Utah. While serving a mission in Hawaii, Elder Snow nearly drowned.

Back in Utah, he founded some cooperative enterprises that worked successfully for decades. Some structures from those activities are still extant.

Kenneth Mays The Manti Temple was dedicated by Lorenzo Snow.

In 1872-1873 he traveled to the Holy Land and in 1886 he was sentenced to the Utah State Penitentiary because of laws associated with plural marriage. Because President Wilford Woodruff was in hiding because of those same laws, Elder Snow dedicated the Manti Temple on May 21, 1888. President Snow served as an apostle and as stake president in Brigham City simultaneously. He became President of the Twelve in April 1889.

During a meeting in 1891 he was notified that a relative, Ella Jensen, had just passed away. Ella was a girl in her teens. President Snow proceeded to her home and laid his hands on the head of the deceased young woman calling her back from the dead. A short while after he left the home, Ella opened her eyes and asked where Brother Snow was. She returned to full health, eventually married and had a large family. After a long life, even outliving several of her children, Ella passed away in 1957.

President Lorenzo Snow served as president of the Salt Lake Temple. Later, as the fifth president of the LDS Church, President Snow traveled to St. George to meet with the Saints during a period of severe drought. While speaking in the St. George Tabernacle, he was moved upon to declare that if they paid their tithing, the Lord would open the windows of heaven and send the much needed rain.