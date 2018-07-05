SARATOGA SPRINGS — A brush fire ignited Thursday evening about 6 p.m. and quickly grew to burn 30 to 50 acres on Lake Mountain near Sunrise Drive in Saratoga Springs, west of Redwood Road.

Multiple fire agencies were fighting the blaze Thursday evening, with a dozen brush units, crews and air support, according to Saratoga Springs Fire Chief Jess Campbell. He asked people to avoid the area while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.

About 8 p.m., firefighters contained the blaze and were cleaning up hotspots, Saratoga Springs officials said.