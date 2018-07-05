SALT LAKE CITY — Now just 58 votes ahead of her nearest competitor in the four-way Democratic primary race for the state House District 24 seat, Jen Dailey-Provost is anxiously awaiting the latest election results expected Friday.

"I knew it was going to be a close race. I hoped it wouldn't be quite as close," Dailey-Provost said, calling herself cautiously optimistic she'll still be in the lead come Friday. "My refresh button will be worn out tomorrow, I guarantee you."

Igor Limansky, who has already seen a slight gain since the June 26 primary election in what was an 84-vote shortfall in the most recent results from the Salt Lake County Clerk's Office, said he's realistic about his chances.

"Obviously, I wish there was more I could do to help the process along," Limansky said. "But at this point, the only thing I can do is wait. So I really hope our get-out-the-vote efforts were successful enough to hopefully propel us toward a win."

Dailey-Provost had 34.88 percent of the vote to 33.67 percent for Limansky in the last results released in the race, on June 29. Trailing are Jacquelyn Orton, with 17.75 percent of the vote, and Darin Mann, with 13.7 percent.

Although those results will be updated at 2 p.m. Friday by the clerk's office, votes cast in the largely by-mail election will continue to be counted until the final canvass by the Salt Lake County Council on Tuesday.

The primary will decide the Democratic nominee for the Salt Lake City seat held since 2009 by retiring Democratic Rep. Rebecca Chavez-Houck. The winner will face Republican Scott Rosenbush in November.

"It is tight," Salt Lake County Clerk Sherrie Swensen said. But she said the race would have to be much closer to trigger a recount — about a dozen votes, based on the nearly 4,800 votes already counted.

"I don't know," Swensen said. "I think the margin is pretty good for the leader on this one."

Friday's results will include 91 provisional votes cast in the district that have been verified, she said, a number likely to include Republican as well as Democratic ballots.

The closed Republican primary election featured the high-profile statewide U.S. Senate matchup between the party's 2012 presidential nominee, Mitt Romney, and state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, a race Romney won by a large margin.

Democrats also had a hotly contested primary in Senate District 2, which includes House District 24. There, Derek Kitchen continues to lead Jennifer Plumb, 53 percent to 47 percent, for the seat held by retiring Democratic Sen. Jim Dabakis.

Swensen said on Election Day nearly 750 voters showed up at a Trolley Square polling location to cast a vote, while more than 500 more voters were split between the other polling locations in House District 24.

Chavez-Houck, who endorsed Dailey-Provost in the House race, said she felt "very strongly about the person in this seat being a woman," and one with experience dealing with the Legislature.

Dailey-Provost, who's lobbied lawmakers as executive director of the nonprofit Utah Academy of Family Physicians, said she was surprised the district is as split as it is after the women's march following President Donald Trump's 2016 inauguration.

"The closer it gets, the better it feels," Dailey-Provost said, noting she's "done the math a million different ways" and doesn't believe there are enough outstanding votes to flip the race. "After tomorrow, it should be pretty well settled."

Dabakis, the only openly gay member of the Legislature, endorsed Limansky, state director for then-President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election and now director of grass-roots engagement for the United Way of Salt Lake.

"We helped get Igor right up there in competition with the candidate who was expected to win going away because of all her connections," Dabakis said. He said a lot of her support came from voters who wanted to keep a woman in the seat.

"I think we're really proud of the race that we ran. We feel like one of the main reasons it's tightened up the way it has is our field game," Limansky said. He said Dabakis' backing "certainly was a big bump for us."

He said at this point, his hope is that everybody who voted gets their ballot counted. Limansky urged those voters who have been notified there are questions about their ballot to contact the clerk's office before the 5 p.m. Monday deadline.