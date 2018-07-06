Freeways have been the foundation of Utah’s transportation system for 50 years: I-15 has become equivalent to Utah’s Main Street; I-80 connects the Salt Lake Valley with Summit and Tooele counties. Although they may be “interstate” highways, for most of us they are local routes we use daily to commute to work, college and entertainment. Even if you don’t drive on them, you eat, drink, wear, sit and sleep on products shipped via our freeway system.

Even though we’ve widened our freeways and added expressways like Legacy Highway, increasing traffic capacity has two major constraints — rush-hour congestion and air quality degradation. There are few corridors left to build major roads, especially through the four pinch points at north Salt Lake, Point of the Mountain, Parley's and Lake Point.

Traffic congestion is a major quality of life issue. An extra half hour in a traffic jam cuts into family and personal time. By 2050, we must also accommodate 2 million more people along the Wasatch Front. Population growth, business expansion and ever more vehicle miles traveled per household will continue to increase traffic. California has conclusively proven you cannot build enough freeways to solve congestion.

Air quality is another immovable obstacle to our continued reliance on cars. While our geography alone causes some days of poor air quality, the majority of harmful emissions comes from cars and small trucks. After spending billions retrofitting factories, smelters and refineries, industry emits only 11 percent of hazardous airborne particles. The real villain is us — our cars and trucks put out 57 percent of harmful emissions.

Salt Lake City’s reputation for bad air quality is a corporate recruiter’s nightmare, especially during an inversion. Tourists traveling from the valley to the ski resorts drive out of the “soup” and see the “lid” — a disturbing visual impression of Utah. Poor air quality also impairs residents’ view of our beautiful mountains and valley.

Air quality issues raise the risk of non-attainment of federal air quality standards, which brings burdensome federal oversight: loss of federal transportation funding, mandated reformulating gasoline at higher prices, and many more. These draconian limitations impair economic growth.

Most important of all, air pollution brings about heart and respiratory illness, reduced lung capacity, asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, shortened life span and possible cancer. It exacerbates diseases like asthma and other lung and heart conditions. Pregnant women, outdoor workers, the elderly, children under 14 and those who exercise vigorously outdoors are especially susceptible to the negative effects of poor air.

The new Tier 3 fuels and cars will cut emissions significantly as they are phased in by 2025. Electric and compressed natural gas vehicles will reduce cars’ harmful emissions once they are a significant part of the fleet. But growth will ultimately absorb that extra capacity.

In the search for solutions, one alternative dwarfs the others and is already available. Public transit is Utah’s best and biggest means of reducing vehicular emissions. For instance, consider the avoided emissions and congestion by thousands of fans going to Jazz, Bees, the University of Utah and Brigham Young University games, as well as festivals, cultural events and general conference on TRAX and FrontRunner and on parking woes as well.

Seen this way, public transit becomes far more of a public benefit than just a bus and train company.

Utah builds freeways at huge expense for everyone’s use and benefit. Some of the cost is recovered in gas and excise taxes, but certainly not all. Our Utah state and local taxes finance the maintenance and construction of our road system so we can have a free-flowing traffic system. We have to shift our thinking to regard public transit in the same light as a general transportation commodity or resource. Transit will never displace the car. Transit cannot serve everyone for every trip. But we can, and we must, greatly enhance transit’s appeal, access and its overall role in the transportation system.