TABIONA, Duchesne County — In the small town of Tabiona that sits off Wolfcreek Pass, hundreds of trucks are rumbling by, taking a mountainous route with tight corners due to the Dollar Ridge Fire burning nearby.

With a 40-mile stretch of U.S. 40 closed, thousands of motorists — including truckers hauling crude oil — are forced to use alternative routes that include Wolfcreek Pass, state Route 35 or U.S. 191 that diverts motorists south toward Helper and then west on the Emma Road cutoff.

"We have been bombarded with trucks," said Tabiona Mayor Charlie Strebel Jr.

"We've never had this much truck traffic in our lives."

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Westbound U.S. 40 at Duchesne is closed on Thursday, July 5, 2018, due to the Dollar Ridge Fire near Strawberry Reservoir.

John Gleason, spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation, said the busy summer season — such as the Fourth of July holiday — sees an average of 9,000 vehicles a day on the stretch of U.S. 40 that is closed.

"It's a holiday weekend with so many people making different plans, it is going to be a real big inconvenience for folks," he said.

Strebel, who farms, said the traffic is having an impact on the town of 300 people or so.

"I farm, too, but I can't drive like a farmer on the road."

Hundreds of tankers use U.S. 40 on a daily basis to ferry crude oil from the Uinta Basin to Wasatch Front refineries. The basin has a daily production of 90,000 barrels and limited storage.

Chevron spokesman Tyler Kruzich said there has been disruption at the company's Salt Lake City refinery due to the fire.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Jacob Cox said both alternate routes are winding, with lower speed limits and not as suited for heavy truck traffic as is U.S. 40.

"There could be significant delays, but that is to be expected when you have to close a main artery," Cox said.

Tim Giles, who just bought the Hanna Bar and Cafe off state Route 35, said the highway is busier because of the fire and his business has picked up a bit.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News Vehicles travel west on state Route 35 on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Traffic on the road has increased due to the closure of U.S. 40 in Duchesne because of the Dollar Ridge Fire near Strawberry Reservoir.

"We are seeing a lot of traffic, yes. Oil trucks and passenger cars, campers and people on bikes passing through."

The fire has also left the entire Strawberry Valley without power.

Matt Lane, recreation staff officer with the Heber-Kamas Ranger District, said campgrounds at Renegade, Strawberry Bay and Soldier Creek remain open, but there is no water or electricity.

Crews are working to bring in portable toilets and marina staff are arranging generators to keep the store and restaurant open at Strawberry Bay, Lane said.

"The campgrounds are open and plan to stay open at this point," Lane said. "People are continuing to camp, and most of the area at Strawberry remains open. We are trying to get the word out."

The campground and marina at Aspen Grove remain evacuated at the fire's edge near Strawberry Reservoir, as are the private cabin areas of Pine Hollow and 40 Dam Acres.

Steve Werner, president of American Land and Leisure, said Current Creek campground is also closed due to smoke.

"We evacuated the campers who were in there and our three staff members from the 14 campsites," he said.

American Land and Leisure is a private company that contracts with the U.S. Forest Service to manage facilities in that area.

"The challenge is without electricity, we can't run our water pumps and the flush restrooms have to be closed," he said, pointing to the problems at Strawberry.

"It's a challenging situation," Werner added, noting any perishable products that rely on refrigeration are at risk unless generators are used. "People are scrambling for alternatives over this two-weekend July Fourth holiday."

The company is offering refunds and issuing warnings to prospective campers, he said.

There's no predictability regarding how long U.S. 40 will be closed along that section or how long power outages will remain in effect.

Robert Uresk, operations manager for the Moon Lake Electric Association, said 641 consumers are affected by the power outage, which the utility provider initiated to keep firefighters safe from live wires.

About 337 of those users are in Strawberry Valley alone and the situation with the fire is too risky for any of his crews to evaluate any damage to infrastructure so far.

Back in Tabiona, Strebel said the trucks and campers can rumble by as long as necessary.

"We are happy to help in our community in any way that we can," he said. "If that means a little extra truck traffic running through here, we don't care. Get the fire out. That is what we are worried about. It's knocking on our back door."