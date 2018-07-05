OGDEN — Ogden police want to question a man in connection with the June 13 shooting death of a man in a parking lot.

Denero Snyder, 23, was shot and killed at 630 23rd Street. On Thursday, police announced they were looking for Keshaun Mykel Puente, 20, calling him a person of interest in the case.

Puente is already wanted in connection with several other crimes. An arrest warrant was issued in June charging him with the 2017 object rape of a 17-year-old girl, according to court records. In May, Puente was charged with assault causing substantial injury. A warrant was issued in that case on Tuesday for failing to appear in court.

Puente is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has dark hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous and encourage anyone who sees him to call police at 801-629-8438.