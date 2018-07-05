PROVO — Prosecutors want a jury to review deleted Facebook messages that include a discussion of suicide between a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man charged with murder for allegedly helping her take her life.

Investigators testified Thursday that they recovered the erased conversations, some of which occurred in the days leading up to the death of Jchandra Brown.

Fourth District Judge James Brady has not yet ruled whether to allow the online exchanges as evidence during an upcoming trial when jurors will consider whether the actions of Tyerell Przybycien, now 19, caused the girl's death or if she was responsible.

In October, Przybycien, of Spanish Fork, was ordered to stand trial on charges of murder, a first-degree felony, and desecration of a human body, a class B misdemeanor, in Brown's death. He has pleaded not guilty to both.

Prosecutors are seeking for 30 Facebook exchanges to be admitted as evidence, though they say the pair had corresponded more extensively. Details on what exactly the messages contain weren't provided Thursday, but investigators testified that the two did discuss suicide.

"We're trying to say that these messages are admissible and should go to the jury. One way we're doing that is by showing that two separate independent investigators found the same messages," deputy Utah County attorney Ryan McBride said outside the courtroom.

Brown's mother, Sue Bryan, said her family never knew about Przybycien and only learned after her daughter's death that the two had been communicating for nearly a month.

"As a mom, I'm just wishing it was over, let alone never happened," Bryan said. "Jchandra was just a sweet, loving, typical teenager. She ran into a monster."

The mother wore a bright blue streak in her hair as she sat in court. It's the same color of dye her daughter had opted for before her death, and she chose to re-create the look to honor the girl's vibrancy, she said.

Przybycien sat quietly next to his attorneys during roughly four hours of testimony from police and digital forensics investigators. He appeared in a mullet and a beard, shackled, and in a striped Utah County Jail jumpsuit.

At the hearing, Utah County sheriff's detective Jason Bullock testified the messages between the two were similar to Facebook messages he sent to others, wherein Przybycien also discussed suicide and death.

Matthew Anderson, the senior forensic scientist with the Intermountain West Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory who also works for the Utah Department of Public Safety, confirmed the messages were recovered from Przybycien's phone, and that he could use software to determine whether they had been altered.

Prosecutors emphasized in court documents that he allegedly sent messages to friends before Brown's death saying he was going to help a friend kill herself and that it would be "like getting away with murder." He told police he had deleted Facebook conversations he'd had with Brown and the cellphone was his, according to May court filings requesting that the Facebook messages be admitted.

Przybycien was arrested in May 2017 after hunters found Brown's body. Among the items found at her feet was a cellphone that investigators say Przybycien used to record the girl's death, talking to her at moments and checking her pulse to confirm she was deceased before leaving.

Prosecutors have argued that even though Brown sought to take her own life, Przybycien was also responsible because he bought her a rope and other items used in the suicide, drove her to a remote campground in Payson Canyon and tied the noose. Defense attorneys have countered that Brown was knowingly responsible for her own death and that his actions don't fit a charge of murder.

The Utah Department of Health offers suicide prevention help at utahsuicideprevention.org/suicide-prevention-basic. The national crisis hotline is 800-784-2433.