WEST VALLEY CITY — A man accused of shooting and killing two people who were living on his property has been charged.

Kennedy Grant Lund, 23, of West Valley City, was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in 3rd District Court. Prosecutors have requested he be held without bail.

Charging documents do not offer a motive for Lund allegedly approaching Chasidy Gerber, 37, and Martin Barron, 33, while naked, and shooting them with an AR-15. According to an autopsy report, Gerber was shot twice, while Barron died from a single gunshot wound, "which appeared to have been caused by one of the bullets fired into Ms. Gerber and which exited her body and struck Mr. Barron," the charges state.

West Valley police were called to 1431 W. 3350 South about 7:15 p.m. on June 26. Investigators say Lund did not have an argument or any ongoing dispute with the two victims and didn't say a word to them before shooting them.

Lund, who has no known prior criminal history, lives inside the main house on the property with his mother and others who rent rooms, said West Valley police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku. The property also has a trailer in the backyard that was being rented. Gerber and Barron were staying with the renter.

After the shootings, Lund went across the street to another house where his father lives and told him he "may have shot someone," the charges state.

When his father tried to take the weapon, the two began to fight over the gun and in the process two more rounds were fired into the garage floor and the ceiling, according to court documents. Another family member helped the father take the AR-15 away. She then ran outside and waited for police to arrive.

After he was taken into custody, Vainuku said detectives were unable to interview Lund "due to medical concerns." When asked to elaborate, she said officers had "behavioral and mental" concerns with Lund who was in a "highly agitated state."