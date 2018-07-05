HERMISTON, Oregon — A 2-year-old girl from Utah has died after drowning in a swimming pool Thursday, according to police.

The girl, who was visiting Hermiston, Oregon, had gone missing about 10 a.m. from a yard and was found in an in-ground swimming pool after a short search, Hermiston Police Capt. Travis Eynon said in a press release.

A family member performed CPR until medical responders arrived. Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful, Eynon said.

Eynon said the drowning appears to have been an accident.

“Tragedies such as this are obviously painful for the family. They are also hard on our first responders as well as our entire community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family during this difficult time," Eynon said.

Neither the girl's name nor hometown was released.