MILLCREEK — Unified police are asking for the public's help in finding a man suspected of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man by convincing him that he owed him money.

On Monday, a man knocked on the door of a 90-year-old homeowner in Millcreek and convinced him that he owed him money for roof repairs, said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

The elderly man — who normally has a caretaker but was alone at that time, and who recently had a "medical condition" — went along with the stranger, even though he never had any work done to his roof, Gray said.

The man took the elderly's man vehicle and drove the two of them to a bank where he "waited while the victim withdrew a substantial amount of money," she said.

There is no known relation or connection between the two men, the sergeant said.

Surveillance video from the bank was released Thursday in an effort to find the person suspected of taking the money. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-743-7000.