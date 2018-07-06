(Warning: Major spoilers from “Avengers: Infinity War” below.)

SALT LAKE CITY — The latest tweet from “Guardian of the Galaxy” director James Gunn might be a nonstarter or be full of huge clues about the future of the franchise.

Gunn shared an image on Twitter Monday that offered “another glimpse” of the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” script.

The image, which you can see below, shows Gunn’s hand on top of an out-of-focus computer screen. His desk includes a blue coffee cup, a pair of glasses, bubble wrap and a Post-it note.

On its surface, the image may just be the director’s way of teasing the new film.

But, according to Mashable, Gunn is a fan of Easter eggs in his tweets, which is why Twitter went bananas with details for the upcoming film.

One common theory among social media users is that Loki, the brother of Thor who died at the beginning of “Infinity War,” may be alive. Another posited the third “Guardians” film will focus on Rocket Raccoon now that the rest of the characters died at the hands of Thanos.

We don’t know much about the third “Guardians” film, other than that “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill will not appear in it.

Hamill told Collider that he doesn’t want to star in another franchise film.

"So, I like the movies, They're fine. But I'm happy to be in the audience, there's a lot less pressure. That's why I like Solo and Rogue One so much. There was 100 percent less Hamill, so I didn't have any sort of anxiety. I could just be in the audience, it was great,” he said.

Now, Dave Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer, confirmed he’ll be in “Guardians 3,” even though his character was one of the many wiped out at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”

“I got a lot of texts saying, 'I can't believe you're dead, your character is dead.' They were really like heartbroken and I was like 'I'm gonna be in four,” he told Collider. “I'm gonna be in Guardians 3.' I don't know how they're bringing me back, yeah but somehow I'm going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back.”