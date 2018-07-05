Dixie State sophomore Hannah Hansen became the first Trailblazer swimmer in the program’s brief two-year history to earn Scholar All-American honors from the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). Hansen is one of a record 1,069 swimmers and divers from across the country to collect the national award.

Coming off a record-breaking debut season in 2017-18, Hansen (Lehi, Utah/Lehi HS/BYU) was the first Trailblazer to qualify for the NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships held this past March. The sophomore competed in both the 100-yard breaststroke and 200 breaststroke at the national meet, during which she finished in 30th and 21st place nationally, respectively.

Hansen qualified for the NCAA Championships after posting a DSU school-record time of 2:17.46 in the 200 breast at the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships last February. Hansen’s school record in the 200 breast was one of four total school individual records she broke (100 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM) during her first season in the Trailblazer program.

Dixie State wrapped up its second season of competition with a ninth-place finish at the 2018 Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships and a combined 27 school records.

The annual CSCAA Scholar All-American award recognizes students that have achieved a grade point average of 3.50 or better and competed at their respective NCAA/NAIA/NJCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. The selections are drawn from 181 colleges and universities across all collegiate divisions.