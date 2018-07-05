TOOELE — The former lead deputy at the Tooele County Recorder's Office is accused of pocketing public money.

Rhonda Larsen, 58, of Tooele, was charged Thursday in Tooele's 3rd District Court with misuse of public money, a second-degree felony.

A recent audit showed that between May 2013 and June 1 of this year, nearly $9,500 was missing from the Tooele County Recorder's Office, according to charging documents. Larsen "was the county employee who was in charge of the cash receipts and deposits during that period of time."

When questioned by a Tooele City police detective, Larsen "admitted to taking the money for personal use," the charges state.

Larsen was chief deputy recorder for 24 years. When asked for comment Thursday, County Recorder Jerry Houghton referred all questions to the county attorney's office.