A viral video captured the excitement of Maya Tisdale, a 4-year-old with cerebral palsy, as she took her first independent steps, ABC News reported.

Maya’s mother, Ann Tisdale, posted a video of the milestone to social media on Sunday. In the video, Maya stands up to take her first step, gleefully giggles and says, “I’m walking!”

First Steps - 4 years, 10 months ❤️ ❤️❤️ I can’t even put into words how we are feeling. Nothing seems to fit the enormity of this moment for us. We are beyond proud of our Mighty Girl. #sdrchangeslives #beemighty #impossibleisnothing #firststeps Posted by Mighty Miss Maya - Will to Walk on Sunday, July 1, 2018

According to ABC, Maya was born at 26 weeks, weighing only 1 pound, 10 ounces. She was diagnosed with spastic diplegia cerebral palsy before her second birthday and typically relies on two canes to walk.

“Do you want to use one cane?” Ann Tisdale asked her daughter in the video, moments after she took her first steps. “No, I’m OK. I can do it,” Maya responded.

Maya’s first steps come just seven weeks after she underwent selective dorsal rhizotomy, a surgical procedure on the lower spinal cord. According to Cleveland Clinic, the procedure cuts the nerves that lead to excess muscle tone.

"We expected where Maya was before surgery that it would take her at least six months to a year to get to independent steps and here we are seven weeks after,” Ann Tisdale told ABC. “She's just kind of blowing it out of the water.”

Read the full story here.