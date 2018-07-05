SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake couple recently donated a historic residence replete with antique furnishings to Westminster College for use as a presidential residence and entertaining space.

Westminster College An exterior view of the $4.1-million historic property in Gilmer Park recently donated by Dale and Sheri Holt of Salt Lake City to Westminster College for use as a presidential residence and entertainment space.

The 8,019-square-foot French château in Gilmer Park was given to the college by Dale and Sheri Holt. The property, valued at $4.1 million, will be named the Westminster Holt Home.

Built in 1926, the home was restored in 2003 by artisans and craftsmen. The Holts researched and labored to restore the home, collecting original furniture that was once owned by the J.G. Vincent family, which built the home. Vincent was a successful restaurateur.

The iconic .83-acre property has a storied history. Former President Franklin D. Roosevelt once visited the home, as did governors from Western states during conventions.

Annalisa Holcombe, Westminster’s chief advancement officer, said the Holt family has a long, meaningful connection to the college. Westminster is a private, independent and comprehensive college in Salt Lake City.

Marjorie Cortez, Westminster College Dale and Sheri Holt recently donated this $4.1-million historic property in Gilmer Park, complete with period furnishings, to Westminster College for use as a presidential residence and entertainment space.

“The family loved the history of this home and wanted to be sure the next owner would appreciate its rich heritage and beauty. We are honored they chose Westminster to be good stewards of this space,” Holcombe said.

Once the couple decided to donate the home, "it was an easy choice to donate it to Westminster College," said Dale Holt.

"It just made sense to give this gift to the college since we’ve had four children and one grandchild attend the institution. We felt Westminster would truly value and appreciate our gift, which could be used as a home for future presidents and potential fundraising events,” he said.