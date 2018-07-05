SANDY — Back-to-school season, already?

Not exactly, but the Canyons School District will begin online registration for the 2018-19 school year on Thursday, Aug. 2.

If a child has attended a school in the district before, parents can log in to skyward.canyonsdistrict.org to begin the registration process. Once logged in, simply follow the prompts and make personal identification updates as needed.

If a child is new to the district, parents will need to begin the enrollment process at your child’s school after Aug. 2. Parents will need to take the child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address to the school. Parents are advised to call the school in advance to find out when staff will be in the office.

Because online registration is not on a first-come, first-served, parents needn’t worry about being the first to log in. Also, the time of registration will not impact teacher or course selection for your child.

When registering online, parents will need to pay any school fees using a credit card. To pay with cash, or a child qualifies for a fee waiver, please contact the child’s school directly.

While registration for most students will be done online, registration can be completed in person.

For a list of registration dates and times, log on to canyonsdistrict.org.