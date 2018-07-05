SALT LAKE CITY — Criminal charges were filed Thursday against a man accused of stabbing another man outside a downtown smoke shop.

Isaac Michael Terry, 40, who is listed as homeless in court records, is charged in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

On March 19, Terry went into Jeanie's Smoke Shop, 156 S. State, and smashed a coffee cup being held by another person, according to charging documents. The victim said he kept an eye on Terry "because he seemed a little crazy," the charges state.

Terry then approached another man and asked for a cigarette, but the two ended up getting into a fight, police say. Terry later told officers that the other man started to hit him after he asked for a cigarette and "wouldn't stop … so he pulled out his knife and stabbed him."

The man suffered a punctured lung and other internal injuries and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to charging documents.

Terry told detectives that he was "off his schizophrenic medication" and that "may have contributed to the stabbing incident," the charges state.