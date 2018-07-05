SALT LAKE CITY — Sure, any time is a good time for The Beatles. This landmark is a fun one, though: “Yellow Submarine,” the 1968 animated film featuring Beatles classics and deep cuts alike, turns 50 this year. Watch a newly restored version of the film this weekend at the Broadway Theatre — and while you’re at it, check out these other Salt Lake City events happening Friday through Sunday.

‘The Iron Giant’ at Fairmont Park

Warner Home Video A scene from the film "The Iron Giant," which is being screened for free at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 6.

Time heals all wounds — and, it seems, all indifference: 1999’s “The Iron Giant” was a box office flop, but has become a cult classic over the past two decades. (Its director, Brad Bird, went on to write and direct “The Incredibles.”) Fairmont Park hosts a free screening of “The Iron Giant” for your summertime enjoyment. The film is rated PG for fantasy action violence, language, some thematic material and smoking. July 6, dusk, 900 E. 2361 South, free (slcgov.com).

Salt Lake City Jazz Festival

The Salt Lake City Jazz Festival returns to the Gallivan Center for two days of jazzy goodness. This year’s headliners are vocalist Ellis Hall as well as Santa Fe & the Fat City Horns. Other performers include the Salt Lake City Jazz Orchestra and the Black Tie Band, among others. July 6-7; 5:30-10 p.m. July 6, 4:30-10 p.m. July 7; 239 S. Main St.; $10 general admission, $50 VIP admission, free for ages 12 and younger (801-535-6110, thegallivancenter.com).

Homeless Youth Dinner

The Volunteers of America Homeless Youth Resource Center hosts a dinner for its youths the first Friday of every month. Those who wish to come serve can bring food to share, but it’s not required. July 6, 5-7 p.m., 888 S. 400 West, free (801-364-0744, voaut.org).

Urban Flea Market

Adam Fondren, Deseret News Kathleen Colon looks through records at the Urban Flea Market at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.

The Gateway mall’s Olympic Legacy Plaza turns into a big outdoor flea market on the second Sunday of each month. Come peruse the antique and vintage collections of 100-plus vendors, and enjoy food from The Salty Pineapple, Gerlach’s and Lucky Slice Pizza. KUAA’s Bad Brad Wheeler will also be on hand to DJ the afternoon. July 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., 18 N. Rio Grande St., free (801-364-0664, fleamarketslc.com).

‘Yellow Submarine’ at the Broadway

The Beatles’ iconic film “Yellow Submarine” was recently restored in 4K digital resolution — every single frame restored by hand to protect the delicate hand-drawn artwork — and its music remixed in 5.1 stereo sound at Abbey Road Studios. Head to downtown’s Broadway Centre Theatre for a special 50th anniversary screening of this very special film. “Yellow Submarine” is rated G. July 8, 7 p.m., 111 E. Broadway, prices vary (801-321-0310, saltlakefilmsociety.org).