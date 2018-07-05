SALT LAKE CITY — The City Council will hold two public hearings regarding a proposed $87 million general obligation bond to help address street reconstruction needs.
The meetings will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and on July 31 at the City-County Building, 451 S. State, Room 315.
During the meeting on July 31, the council will decide whether or not to put the bond on the November ballot.
A 2017 pavement condition survey revealed that nearly two-thirds of Salt Lake City streets are in poor condition or worse. A large number of the streets are in such poor condition that they need to be entirely rebuilt.
According to the city, if voters approve a new bond, property taxes for the average home would increase less than $5 a year.
For more information about the bond, log on to fundingourfutureslc.com.