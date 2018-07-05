DRAPER — The City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to declare 217 acres of city-owned land as surplus property.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1020 Pioneer Road.

The property is located at approximately 1455 E. Deer Ridge Drive on the west end of the Suncrest area.

If the council decides to declare the property surplus, it may then decide to sell all or portions of the property at a future date. Due to code requirements, slopes and geological issues, the maximum number of new lots that would be allowed on the single-access road would be 30 to 50 lots.