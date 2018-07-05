SALT LAKE CITY — Multiple reports suggest Apple is looking to add a little more color to its iPhone lineup.

The Apple news and rumors website 9to5Mac reported that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Apple will release two new iPhones this year, one of which has a 6.5-inch screen and the other with a 6.1-inch screen.

The report said the 6.5-inch screen will come with color options of black, white or a new gold color.

But the 6.1-inch will debut in gray, white, blue, red and orange colors.

That’s right. An orange iPhone could be on the way.

Next iPhone could be available in grey, white, blue, red and orange https://t.co/mukRrW7lNV by @mjburnsy pic.twitter.com/ntYnvIGDhg — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) July 5, 2018

This would be a slight callback to a previous iPhone model (the iPhone 5c), which came in a number of colors for a lower price. In fact, Apple called the device “the most colorful iPhone yet” when it was released in 2013.

“We have heard some mumblings prior to today’s report about Apple expanding the color options for the cheaper phone, but this is the first time someone reputable has reported specifics,” according to 9to5Mac.

As the Verge reported, advertising four new colors would be “an unusual step for the company.” Apple doesn’t offer color variants for its iPhones too often. The most common example of a colored iPhone is the red variant that drops around the winter holidays for Product Red, an organization that aims to fight HIV and AIDS in Africa. (You can read more about the Red iPhones here.)

Apple has never released an orange iPhone, though.

There were, however, rumors Apple wanted to release the iPhone X in a copper-gold color in the past. As the Deseret News reported, images leaked in summer 2017 of a potential copper or gold iPhone X. That phone is only available in silver and space gray colors.

Apple is set to drop two new phones in the fall.