SALT LAKE CITY — Justin Timberlake is making a bid for song of the summer.

The famous pop star unveiled a new track Tuesday that has total summer vibes. The song, called “SoulMate,” has a “catchy rhythm and bouncing keyboard line,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I love your heartbeat givin' me rhythm/ And I can feel your frequency, so unique,” Timberlake sings. "I wanna be, I wanna be your/ Soulmate for the night/ Let me put my soul on you, it's only right.”

You can listen to the song below.

Timberlake first hinted at a new song in an Instagram post that featured him in the studio.

Last week’s Bahamas Sessions. A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Jul 2, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

The summertime tune comes as a break from Timberlake’s recent run of music heard on his album “Man of the Woods.” Parents and critics were surprised at Timberlake’s album since it relied on smoky, country music styles.

For example, Timberlake promoted the album as music for his family, and yet critics lamented the songs had little to do with his role as a father, according to the Deseret News.

Timberlake visited Salt Lake City in April. Two Deseret News writers reviewed the show, explaining what was good and not good about the show.