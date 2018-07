SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police believe a 75-year-old man likely suffered a medical episode before side swiping a semitrailer Thursday morning.

The incident happened about 9:15 a.m. near 500 N. Redwood Road. Witnesses told police that the man was slumped over his steering wheel before he hit the semi. He was transported to a local hospital in extremely critical condition and was not expected to survive.

The man's name was not immediately released.