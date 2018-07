EAGLE MOUNTAIN — The city is now taking applications for vendors for its street fair.

The annual event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, on Peregrine Road, aims to support small business in the region.

Interested businesses should complete the registration form at eaglemountaincity.com no later than Friday, July 27.

For questions, email [email protected] or [email protected], or call or text 801-592-9440.