SARATOGA SPRINGS — Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines!

The city is sponsoring a Box Car Drive-in on Neptune Park, 452 W. 400 North.

Children are encouraged to decorate a cardboard box like the car of their dreams. They can then bring it to the park at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 9, and taken it for a spin on an obstacle course. Following that, the cars can be entered in a car show at 8:30 p.m. for a chance to win prizes.

Then participants can settle in their cars and watch “Cars 3” at twilight.

Unsure where to start with building a cardboard box car? D&A Crafts offers some tips on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=1QpwynsXAxA.