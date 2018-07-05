SALT LAKE CITY — The idea of splitting California into three states has recently gained traction across the Golden State and the rest of the country.

But Fox News pondered in a recent article whether it could really happen.

There are “plenty of hurdles to surmount, even if it beats the odds and is approved by voters in November,” according to Fox News.

Those hurdles include receiving statewide support, approval from Congress and lawsuits from state lawmakers who might not want the legislation, called Cal3, to pass.

Cal3 spokeswoman Peggy Grande told Fox News she hopes partisanship doesn’t get in the way.

“National politicians only come here to pick our pockets for fundraisers. This will make the three states more electorally relevant,” Grande said. “This is a nonpartisan issue. We have supporters of Cal3 from both sides. This goes across political lines. People are frustrated and disappointed with Sacramento. This is an economic issue not a political issue.”

Back in June, the initiative to break California into three states received approval to appear on the midterm ballots in November. The plan calls for the state to break into three separate states, including “California,” “North California” and “South California.”

Venture capitalist Tim Draper proposed the idea back in 2017. He gathered more than 400,000 signatures since then, allowing the proposal to be featured on the statewide ballot later this year.

Draper said his plan is to separate the Golden State into “regional communities to make better and more sensible decisions for their citizens to address the state's most pressing issues, including the school systems, high taxes, deteriorating infrastructure and strained government,” CNN reported.

Critics have often expressed worry about the state splitting apart. According to Bloomberg, some of the critiques include Congress feeling uninspired to give California, which often votes Democrat, more seats in the House of Representatives and, potentially, the Senate.