High school football players from all over have made the trek to Provo this summer to participate in camps and to make unofficial visits to BYU. Consequently, Cougar football coaches have been able to evaluate a ton of talent.

So it is not surprising that BYU has offered at least 18 scholarships since school let out in May.

The good news?

Six (or one third) of those offers resulted in verbal commitments, giving the Cougs a good jump on the Class of 2019 and Class of 2020 recruiting classes.

The BYU football team has a long tradition of outstanding tight ends, and its recruiting this summer should ensure some long-term depth at that position. Additions to BYU’s Class of 2019 include three that could play tight end or outside linebacker, one lineman and a long snapper, while the new commit for the Class of 2020 is another tight end/linebacker.

The following are short summaries and highlights for the six commits and 12 other players who have been offered so far this summer.

Class of 2019 commits

Carter Wheat is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound tight end and outside linebacker who preps at Red Mountain High School in Mesa, Arizona. As a junior, he had 14 receptions for 263 yards (18.8 avg) and two touchdowns. His father is a BYU and NFL alumnus. He said that he “fell in love with BYU and the coaching staff as soon as I met them” and that he feels BYU is a great fit “because of the way coach Grimes likes to use tight ends.” Wheat has seen recruiting interest from Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Northern Arizona and Princeton.

🔹Committed to Brigham Young University🔹 #ALLIN 🤙🏼 pic.twitter.com/gpzBcxM2gF

— Carter Wheat (@CarterWheat) June 13, 2018

Bruce Mitchell is a 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman who preps at South Summit High School in Kamas, Utah. As a junior, he had 50 solo tackles and four sacks at defensive tackle while also playing on the offensive line. He helped lead his team to a football state title in 2017, and he also plays for the basketball team. BYU is his first scholarship offer.

Mitchell said he chose BYU because "it’s always been a dream of mine to play in a BYU jersey. I’ve always wanted to play in LaVell Edwards Stadium since I was a little kid." He plans to enroll in 2021 after serving an LDS mission.

Received an offer from my dream school✔️

Committed to my dream school✔️

God is good #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/JAwUHgZDxh

— Bruce Mitchell (@BruceSMitchell) June 26, 2018

Ethan Erickson is a 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end who preps at Kahuku High School in Laie, Hawaii. He also punts and plays on the basketball team for Kahuku. Erickson has always been a Cougar fan and loves the Pro-style offense they currently run. He said that he “will give my whole heart and all my effort in order to help the team succeed.” Erickson holds scholarship offers from BYU, Navy and Utah State. He has plans to serve an LDS mission following high school and will suit up for the Cougars in 2021.

🔵1000% COMMITTED🔵#BYU #65000strong pic.twitter.com/nuwd4pbVoR

— Ethan Erickson (@e_erickson87) June 22, 2018

Ace Kaufusi is a 6-foot-3 outside linebacker who also preps at Hawaii powerhouse Kahuku High School. As a sophomore, he played on the JV squad and spent some time at safety in addition to linebacker. His 7-on-7 team (Hukilau Café) won Pylon Hawaii in April.

Kaufusi also grew up cheering for the Cougars and has always considered BYU his dream school. He noted that “the Kaufusi last name has been synonymous with BYU football and I want to represent our family both on and off the field in a way that continues the family legacy.” BYU was his first scholarship offer.

Truly HUMBLED and GRATEFUL to have received my first offer from BYU my dream school🤙🏽

🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️#GoCougs#LevelUp #GoBigRed#RR4L pic.twitter.com/0dcFkkbqJN

— Ace Kaufusi (@Ace_Kaufusi) June 12, 2018

Dalton Riggs is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound long snapper who preps at Eagle High School in Eagle, Idaho, where his primary responsibilities are long snapping. He has also spent time at tight end and defensive end. He is a top 12 long snap invitee and is rated the No. 43 long snapper nationally by Rubio Long Snapping. Riggs was being recruited by Boise State, Minnesota, Stanford, Utah State and Washington.

Dalton is the younger brother of BYU commit Austin Riggs. “I am extremely excited to suit up and play for the BYU Cougars alongside my brother Austin, who is also a top-ranked long snapper and BYU commit (currently in Zimbabwe serving an LDS mission) and creating a long snapping dynasty as the Riggs brothers at BYU!”

I am extremely grateful to be offered and committed to play D1 Football at BYU!!! Thanks to Coach Sitake and Coach Lamb for giving me this opportunity to play for them at my dream school!!! Go Cougs!! @kalanifsitake @Rivals_BYU @byu_insider @247Sports @VanquishTheFoe pic.twitter.com/zOwx4MC75X

— Dalton Riggs (@daltonriggs47) June 12, 2018

Class of 2020 commits

Bodie Schoonover is a tight end and outside linebacker who preps at American Fork High School, where as a sophomore he spent time at both tight end and outside linebacker. He had 10 tackles (nine solo) with one tackle for loss.

Schoonover seeks to emulate players like Ziggy Ansah (his favorite player) on the field and has always dreamed of being a Cougar. “My grandpa would always have season tickets to the football and basketball games, so I’ve grown up loving BYU sports.”

At 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, the sophomore is already college size, but he could continue to grow before he suits up for the Cougars in 2020.

So excited and privileged to have the chance to play at BYU in a few years.🙌🏾Thank you to all who have helped me along my journey and who continue to help me🙏🏾🙏🏾 #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/aHdtKLVqx0

— bodie schoonover (@BodieSchoonover) June 12, 2018

Outstanding offers

Scholarship offers have been extended by the BYU coaching staff to WR Deamikkio Nathan from the Class of 2021, RB/DB Nukuluve Helu, DB/WR Deven Vanderbilt and QB Sol-Jay Maiava from the class of 2020, and CB/WR Marcus Dean, WR Javelle Brown, WR/S Dominic Tatum, RB/S Jayden Wickware, WR/QB Calvin Wiggins Jr., OLB/DE Michael Daley, WR/CB Jurrian Hering and CB Jaylen Martin from the Class of 2019.

Deamikkio Nathan is a 6-foot-0, 170-pound wide receiver from South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. He has scholarship offers from Bowling Green, BYU and Kansas State.

Nukuluve Helu is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back and defensive back for Tooele High School. As a sophomore, he rushed 27 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns, and caught two passes for 10 yards and another score. On defense he had 32 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and a blocked punt.

Deven Vanderbilt is a 5-foot-11, 152-pound wide receiver and defensive back from San Jose, California. He has offers from BYU and Howard University. He is the younger brother of former BYU commit Khari Vanderbilt, who played for Cal.

Sol-Jay Maiava is a 6-foot-1 quarterback from Kahuku High School in Hawaii, who has now transferred to national powerhouse St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. He has offers from BYU, Fresno State, Hawaii, Michigan, Oregon, Utah and Virginia.

Marcus Dean is a 6-foot-2, 182-pound cornerback and wide receiver who preps for Mira Mesa High School in San Diego. As a junior, he had 15 receptions for 335 yards and three touchdowns, 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also returned seven kicks for 280 yards (40 ypr), including a 92-yard return for a touchdown. BYU is his first offer.

Javelle Brown is a 6-foot-1, 170-pound wide receiver also from Mira Mesa High School in San Diego. For his junior season, he caught 28 passes for 382 yards and a touchdown and also had 14 tackles with three tackles for loss. BYU is also his first offer.

Dominic Isiah Tatum (Class of 2019) is a 6-foot-3, 170-pound wide receiver and free safety who preps at Culver City High School in Mission Hills, California. He has scholarship offers from BYU, Bowling Green, Hawaii, Montana State, Nevada, San Jose State and UNLV.

Jayden Wickware is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete who preps at University of San Diego High School in San Diego. As a junior, he completed 2-of-3 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown, rushed 118 times for 807 yards and six touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 226 yards and two more scores. On defense, he had 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three pass deflections and four interceptions for 146 yards returned. If that wasn’t enough, he also had a 43-yard punt, 42 PATs, a 30-yard field goal, and returned six kickoffs for 244 yards (40.7 avg). Wickware has scholarship offers from BYU, Columbia, Idaho and South Dakota.

Calvin Wiggins Jr. is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound wide receiver and quarterback at Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club, Texas. As a junior, he had 22 receptions for 263 yards. He runs a 4.48 forty and has a 31-inch vertical. Wiggins has received offers from Arkansas State, Army, BYU, Georgetown, Kansas, Missouri State, Navy, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Rice, Stephen F. Austin and Wyoming.

Michael Daley is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound outside linebacker and defensive end for Lone Peak High School. As a junior, he had 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection, one fumble recovery, one interception (returned 60 yards for a touchdown) and five sacks. He runs a 4.65 forty, has a 34-inch vertical, and can bench 335 pounds and squat 475. Daley has scholarship offers from Air Force, BYU and UNLV.

Jurrian Hering is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound cornerback and wide receiver from Gig Harbor High School in Gig Harbor, Washington. He runs a 4.47 forty, 10.81 100m, and has a 37-inch vertical. In track, he recently captured the state title in the 110-meter hurdles. BYU was Hering’s first D1 scholarship offer, but he has already picked up another offer from Idaho State.

Jaylen Martin is a 6-foot-2, 170-pound cornerback from Roosevelt High School in Corona, California. He had 30 tackles, a fumble recovery, eight pass breakups, two interceptions and a touchdown last season. Martin has offers from Boston College, BYU, Colorado, Oregon, Rutgers, San Diego State, Utah and Washington State.

More details, including profiles and interviews with each of the commits, can be found at www.byuinsider.com.