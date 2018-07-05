SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 5.
Herbert talks online sales tax
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said Tuesday he no longer thinks the online sales tax hike will replace the gas tax that will help fund schools, according to the Deseret News.
"Now that we have the full analysis, it's clearer than ever before that we would be best served by supporting a modest increase in the gas tax," said Paul Edwards, the governor's deputy chief of staff, Tuesday.
The sales tax will likely fall short of the $180 million gas tax increase, the Deseret News reported.
Herbert "is going to put all his effort" behind a November ballot question to ask voters to raise the gas tax hike "as the best way to better fund Utah classrooms," Edwards said.
Community bands together to help those displaced by Dollar Ridge blaze
The community has banded together to help residents displaced from the ongoing Dollar Ridge Fire, according to the Deseret News.
The fire has already burned through 40,000 acres east of Strawberry Reservoir, displacing hundreds of homeowners.
More than 400 firefighters have battled the fire.
“Wednesday night, the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said the blaze had crossed U.S. 40,” according to the Deseret News. “The office advised people on the north side of U.S. 40 from Currant Creek to Upper Red Creek Road to prepare to evacuate if needed.”
Pence talks with SCOTUS contenders
Vice President Mike Pence has met with Supreme Court contenders this week, according to the Associated Press.
However, it’s unclear who Pence specifically met with.
The candidates are looking to fill the void left by Anthony Kennedy, who plans to retire at the end of the month.
President Donald Trump has spoken to seven of the candidates so far, including Utah Sen. Mike Lee.
Donovan Mitchell restores the culture of Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell hasn’t stopped working even though the Utah Jazz are in the offseason.
As the Deseret News reported, Mitchell has been making appearances at various Jazz events, including the Jazz’s 3-on-3 tournament that kicked off last week as a part of the team’s Summer League festivities.
Mitchell’s appearance drew a massive crowd of fans.
But that’s all a part of Mitchell’s hopes to shed “any negative perception that a young African-American baller can’t thrive in this Utah market,” according to the Deseret News.1 comment on this story
“For me, my biggest thing is I don’t look at it like that,” Mitchell told the Deseret News. “I’m just trying to impact kids' lives in any way I can, and fortunately the year I had kind of brought a lot of light to that.”
