DUCHESNE — The main artery between the Wasatch Front and Uinta Basin remained closed Thursday as crews battling the Dollar Ridge Fire braced for another day of erratic fire behavior.

The state's largest wildfire has burned an estimated 42,000 acres east of Strawberry Reservoir as of Thursday morning and is just 4 percent contained.

The fire jumped U.S. 40 Wednesday. The stretch of road between Duchesne and Wasatch County — from about the Aspen Grove campground to just west of Duchesne — remained closed Thursday with no estimate of when it would reopen. The Utah Department of Transportation advised travelers to use state Route 35 or U.S. 191 as alternate routes.

"Backfire operations and aerial attack has been highly successful to slow the progress of the fire and hold the line," fire spokeswoman Sierra Hellstrom tweeted Thursday morning.

But about 11 a.m., officials announced that they were forced to ground all aircraft due to a drone in the area.

They also reminded the public that drones were illegal in fire areas, and their helicopters and planes couldn't fly if drones were spotted.

A Type 1 team was expected to take over management of the fire beginning Thursday.

Meanwhile, residents in the area from Currant Creek Junction to Upper Red Creek Road, which the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office described as everything from the Big G Convenience Store to the west, were cautioned to be ready to evacuate.

On Wednesday, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for people at 40 Dam Acres, Pine Hollow, the Aspen Grove campground and the Aspen Grove Marina.

Thursday morning, the sheriff's office let some residents who needed to get back to their homes for essential items go into the evacuated area for a brief time. But all residents had to be back out by 1 p.m. and let authorities know they had returned.

Those with property east of the Big G convenience store, south of U.S. 40 and north of Strawberry River Road, were eligible to go back in after checking first with the sheriff's office. Those with property on Lower Red Creek Road needed to check with deputies to determine if it was safe to return. But the sheriff's office said the Camelot Resort near the Strawberry River was off limits.

A community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Duchesne High School, where state and fire officials would talk to displaced and concerned residents.

Another red flag warning was in effect for the area on Thursday, meaning hot temperatures and gusty winds. But fire officials also were forecasting isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening that could bring wind gusts up to 40 mph and "extreme fire behavior."

The Moon Lake Electric Association announced Thursday that due to the fire threatening a transmission line, the decision was made to "de-energize Strawberry Valley, this includes the following areas: All of Strawberry Valley, Daniels Summit Lodge, Strawberry Bay Marina and all cabins and homes located in this area."

The human caused fire is believed to have started on July 1 on private property in Wasatch County and quickly exploded, being pushed by strong winds and thick, dry vegetation in steep terrain.

Other fires inUtah:

• Fire crews working the West Valley Fire about 10 miles north of St. George reported good progress on Thursday. The fire has burned about 11,716 acres and is 20 percent contained. A public meeting on that fire is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Pine Valley Fire Station.

• The Trail Mountain Fire 15 miles northwest of Orangeville has burned just over 18,000 acres as of Thursday and is 90 percent contained.

This story will be updated throughout the day.